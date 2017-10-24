Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise underwent back surgery Tuesday and will be out eight to 10 weeks, general manager Chuck Fletcher announced.

The 33-year-old has practiced some but hasn't played in a game this season because of back issues. Parise had a microdiscectomy procedure, which is a minimally invasive surgery to relieve pressure on a lumbar herniated disk.

Parise had 19 goals and 23 assists in 69 games last season when he was playing through back issues.

The Wild are short-handed with Mikael Granlund (groin), Nino Niederreiter (ankle) and Charlie Coyle (broken leg) also sidelined.