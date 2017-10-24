        <
        >

          Wild's Zach Parise has back surgery, will miss 8-10 weeks

          10:46 AM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise underwent back surgery Tuesday and will be out eight to 10 weeks, general manager Chuck Fletcher announced.

          The 33-year-old has practiced some but hasn't played in a game this season because of back issues. Parise had a microdiscectomy procedure, which is a minimally invasive surgery to relieve pressure on a lumbar herniated disk.

          Parise had 19 goals and 23 assists in 69 games last season when he was playing through back issues.

          The Wild are short-handed with Mikael Granlund (groin), Nino Niederreiter (ankle) and Charlie Coyle (broken leg) also sidelined.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.