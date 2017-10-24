The Edmonton Oilers activated forward Leon Draisaitl from injured reserve before Tuesday's big game in Pittsburgh.

He had been dealing with an eye injury that led to concussion symptoms.

The Oilers also activated forward Drake Caggiula and assigned Brad Malone to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

Leon Draisaitl was activated from the injured reserve on Tuesday. Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire

Draisaitl was injured Oct. 14 against the Jets and sat out practice for a week before going on IR.

Draisaitl had been skating on the top line with star Connor McDavid. He has one goal and two assists this season after signing an eight-year, $68 million contract during the offseason.

The 22-year-old Draisaitl had 29 goals and 48 assists for 77 points last season.

The Oilers, who are favorites in the West this season, have stumbled out of the gate with a 2-5-0 record.