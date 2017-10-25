Wearing a Vegas Golden Knights jersey apparently means you can do no wrong. Oscar Dansk, making his first NHL start in goal, stopped 29 Chicago Blackhawks shots -- including a third-period Patrick Sharp breakaway -- on the way to a 4-2 victory.

The Golden Knights improved to 7-1-0 and became the first expansion team to win seven of its first eight NHL games. Their record-setting start continues despite the loss of their top two goalies to injury -- No. 1 Marc-Andre Fleury with a concussion and No. 2 Malcolm Subban with a lower-body injury.

That leaves the Vegas net in the hands of Dansk, who played in his first NHL game Sunday after Subban was injured, and recently recalled Maxime Lagace, who has yet to make his NHL debut.

With goals Tuesday from William Karlsson (his second), Tomas Nosek (second), Jonathan Marchessault (second) and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (first), the Golden Knights are now just one point behind the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Kings, who have played one more game.

not even we can believe what is going on with this team! — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 25, 2017

WE JUST BEAT THE BLACKHAWKS AND ARE 7-1-0! brb we're going to buy some lottery tickets.



🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 25, 2017

Dansk, 23, was a second-round pick (No. 31 overall) by Columbus in 2012, but never made it past the AHL before heading off to play in his native Sweden for two seasons. He signed July 3 as a free agent with the Golden Knights for $650,000.

When he was 13, Dansk moved from Sweden to Minnesota to attend Shattuck-St. Mary's, a prep school for which NHL stars Sidney Crosby and Jonathan Toews also played.

Lagace, 24, also signed as a free agent in July after playing in the minors for the Dallas Stars.

Vegas next plays Friday night at home against the Colorado Avalanche.