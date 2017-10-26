Philadelphia Flyers rookie Nolan Patrick is out because of an undisclosed upper-body injury.

The team announced the news before its game against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. Patrick is listed as day-to-day.

Patrick practiced Wednesday and was expected to play Thursday after being knocked out of Tuesday's game against the Anaheim Ducks but was a late scratch.

Patrick, the talented center who has three points this season, was checked headfirst into the glass by Anaheim forward Chris Wagner, dropped to his knees and needed help leaving the ice.

"Was clean [hit]," Patrick said, according to NHL.com. "I just hit my face on the glass. Happened pretty fast. I've got to protect myself better."

Patrick went straight to the locker room in the second period and did not return. He was in a suit and mingled with the players scratched from the lineup in the press box during the second intermission.

The 19-year-old Patrick was the second pick of the 2017 draft and keyed an influx of youth that helped the Flyers get off to a solid start. He missed time in the minors last season and had two abdominal surgeries before being drafted by the Flyers.

