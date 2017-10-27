Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Bieksa dropped Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas in a brawl on Tuesday, but Bieksa is the one sitting out.

The Ducks said that he will miss the remaining three games of their four-game road trip with a hand injury suffered in the one-punch fight.

"I'm going to say it wasn't the hand that delivered the punch," Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said, according to the Orange County Register.

Bieksa, who was sent from Florida back to California on Thursday could miss more games, with Carlyle saying he "will be out an extended period of time."

After the two players served unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the first period, they immediately dropped their gloves and engaged. With the Wells Fargo Center ringing a bell to signal the start of their fight, Bieksa lunged forward with his back foot in the air and slugged Gudas on the chin with a leaping right hand, dropping the Flyer with one punch. Both were given fighting majors.

The Ducks have already been dealing with injuries to Patrick Eaves, Ryan Getzlaf, Ryan Kesler, Cam Fowler, Hampus Lindholm and Sami Vatanen.

Information from ESPN's Greg Wyshynski was used in this report.