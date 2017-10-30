Connor McDavid went as Donald Trump for Halloween.
For Halloween, the player who made the Edmonton Oilers great again dressed up as the man who wants to make America great again.
Yes, that's Connor McDavid as President Donald J. Trump in an image shared by his girlfriend, Lauren Kyle, on Instagram. Which is sure to go over well.
Oh, to be young and Canadian.
Now, I have a few questions about this costume:
1. Why?
2. Leave it a 20-year-old to wear a skinny hipster tie where a big, wide American power tie should hang.
3. Again, why?
4. We'd argue that he doesn't quite have the skin tone right, but given the Oilers' home jerseys, we imagine he has had his fill of orange.
5. This is sorely lacking a Patrick Maroon dressed as Jared Kushner. Sad!
There you go: Connor McDavid as Donald Trump for Halloween. One can only hope that Auston Matthews is prepping his Justin Trudeau costume to fulfill his "best young player of his country dresses up like his rival nation's elected leader" obligation.
By that, we of course mean doing several sets of biceps curls at the gym.