Boston Bruins forward David Backes is going to undergo surgery to remove a portion of his colon and will miss about eight weeks, the team said Wednesday.

Backes has been dealing with diverticulitis, a disease characterized by inflammation in the intestinal tract.

"David's episode of diverticulitis at the beginning of the season was his second episode in two months and was complicated with an abscess (collection of infection adjacent to the colon) that required drainage," Bruins team internist David Finn said in a statement released by the team. "Repeated episodes, like what David experienced, have a very high likelihood of recurrence in the near term, which is why he was advised to have surgery to remove the area of colon causing the problem.

"It was determined that attempting to delay the surgery until after the season was an unacceptable risk to his health."

Backes missed the first five games of the season with the condition. He played in five games in October, posting one assist.

The 33-year-old is in his second season with Boston after 10 years in St. Louis. He had 17 goals and 21 assists last season.