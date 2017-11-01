RALEIGH, N.C. -- Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce will miss the team's upcoming two-game road trip with a concussion.

Coach Bill Peters announced Pesce's condition Wednesday, one day after the defenseman was struck in the head by a puck during practice.

Pesce is in the concussion protocol and will not travel. Carolina plays at Colorado on Thursday night and at Arizona two nights later.

The 22-year-old defenseman signed a six-year contract extension worth roughly $24 million that goes into effect next season and runs through 2023-24. He skated in all 82 games last season and shared the team lead with a plus-minus rating of plus-23.