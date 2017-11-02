Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has voiced his support for Vladimir Putin ahead of the Russian presidential election.

Ovechkin posted a message in Russian on his Instagram account Thursday announcing he's starting "a social movement called Putin Team." Ovechkin says he has never hidden his feelings about Putin and has "always supported him openly."

The Russian presidential election is scheduled for March 18.

Ovechkin is from Moscow and has often been photographed with Putin. A photograph of Ovechkin and Putin accompanied the post, in which the longtime NHL star says, "Being part of this team makes me proud and it's similar to the feeling you get when you put on a Russian national team jersey, knowing that the whole country is rooting for you."

"I never made a secret of my attitude toward our president, always openly supporting him," the message continued. "I am sure that there are many of us who support Vladimir Putin! So, let us come together and show everyone how strong and united Russia can be!"

TASS, the Russian state news agency, reported that Putin was unaware of Ovechkin's "social movement" plans and a spokesperson for Putin didn't indicate the Kremlin's feelings on the matter.

Putin is an avowed hockey fan, who has frequently played with NHL stars when given the opportunity in Russia.

Information from ESPN's Greg Wyshynski and The Associated Press was used in this report.