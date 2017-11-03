New Jersey's Brian Boyle scores off a rebound in the first period against Edmonton. Boyle missed the entire preseason and first 10 regular-season games after being diagnosed with chronic myeloid/myelogenous leukemia during training camp. (0:20)

Hello, and welcome to the Weekly Reader, which will run every Friday and collect news and views from around the hockey world on the week's biggest stories. Seen something worth highlighting here? Hit me at greg.wyshynski@espn.com, or do the same if you have suggestions for the column going forward. Enjoy!

The goal, and the reaction, were the essential Brian Boyle.

Playing against the Edmonton Oilers at home on Thursday night, the veteran forward crashed the crease and took advantage of a fumbled puck by Oilers goalie Cam Talbot to put the rebound behind him and give the New Jersey Devils an early lead. It was the type of blue-collar goal that -- along with winning faceoffs and facial hair that would make Inigo Montoya envious -- has defined Boyle's 11-year career, and a play that he has converted on countless occasions.

Except this time, Boyle openly wept after scoring.

"I've never cried after a goal before. Usually, I can keep it in check," said Boyle. "These guys -- my wife, my kids, my parents, my siblings -- they've been through a lot."

His comportment was overcome by catharsis. It was the first goal of the season for Boyle, who returned to action on Nov. 1 after being diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a rare but treatable form of cancer that affects the bone marrow, during the preseason. Hopes were high that he could play this season -- winger Jason Blake got the same diagnosis in 2007, and then played a full season with the Toronto Maple Leafs -- but the toll on Boyle hasn't just been medical.

"After you see what he went through, [you realize that] it's not just a physical thing -- it's a mental thing that he went through," said Devils coach John Hynes. "It's energy-draining."

Boyle, 32, is a husband and a father, with two children under age 3. Boyle is also one of 13 siblings from a large Irish-Catholic family that hails from the Boston suburbs. He's had many long nights with his loved ones since his diagnosis. It's been taxing. Hence, when he scored, he felt an uncontainable rush of emotions.

"A lot of things went through my head in such a short amount of time. I was thinking about my family. How huge they've been, letting me continue to play and ... the stuff that's going on behind the scenes," he said. "I can usually separate it. But it was a wave of a number of different things. My wife's been through the wringer here. She's had a lot more to deal with than I'd say I have. I'm not here tonight if it's not for her and my family."

But he was there, doing what Brian Boyle has done throughout his NHL career: whatever is necessary to help his team win, and then energizing the entire building with that effort. He gives his all to his teammates, and in this instance, he's honored that the Devils -- with whom he signed a two-year, $5.5 million deal last summer -- have given him so much back.

"It was emotional, but these guys have been here through the whole thing with me. They've answered all the questions about it. They're [borne] some of the brunt of it as well. They're had my back," he said. "They've welcomed me here. I'm a new guy, and it's been an unfortunate circumstance, but they've supported me."

In that moment against the Oilers, through the elation and the tears, Brian Boyle found something that he has fought two months to feel again: an emotional release, and a sense of normalcy.

"I'm able to play hockey," Boyle told ESPN.com. "Things are good, and they're getting better."

Your future gold medalists

Here were the lines for Team USA in the Deutschland Cup opener against Slovakia on Friday:

Hey, Russia: We know you may or may not send your KHL players to the Olympics. But if they go ... WHATCHU GONNA DO WHEN TEAM USA UNLEASHES THE AWESOME POWER OF RYAN MALONE, JIM SLATER AND DAN SEXTON ON YOU?!

Blackhawks gripes

It has not exactly been the happiest of times for the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Hawks are 7-7-2, having lost two consecutive games. That record is a tribute to the stellar start by Corey Crawford (.942 save percentage). Otherwise, Chicago has been a bit of a mess -- including a 2.75 goals-per-game average, which is 20th in the NHL and which drops even further if you eliminate their 10-goal burst against the Pittsburgh Penguins on opening night.

Brandon Saad has one point in 10 games. Jonathan Toews has a goal and an assist in his last seven. Patrick Kane has two assists in his last six games.

As John Dietz notes in his autopsy on the Blackhawks' offense, there are problems throughout this lineup, but few solutions. Heck, the Blackhawks even reunited a line of Patrick Sharp, Toews and Kane, which a few years ago would have been among the best in hockey. That reunion lasted an entire period against the Flyers on Thursday night.

Things are bad enough internally. Externally, the organization was being bemoaned by fans for apparently getting yet another outdoor game, as the Chief reported that the long-gestating Winter Classic game at Notre Dame will feature the Blackhawks and the Boston Bruins. It would be Chicago's sixth NHL outdoor game.

Mary Clarke says enough is enough with these Blackhawks: "Yes, outdoor hockey in one of the most historic sports venues in the world. And the NHL doesn't need the Blackhawks to do it."

Satchel Price of Second City Hockey drinks those tears: "Let's embrace the Blackhawks Outdoor Barnstorm Tour and have them play outdoors in a different part of the country every year. It's fun, and it irritates just about everyone who isn't a Blackhawks fan. Let us cherish these special moments.

Kevin Bieksa is undercover, boss

The Anaheim Ducks are blessed with Ryan Kesler and Kevin Bieksa. OK, maybe not contractually, but from a comedy perspective these former Vancouver Canucks remain the gold standard for cringe weirdness. Please recall the Kesler-Bomb stunts and the time that Bieksa conducted an entire interview as Kesler to an oblivious reporter.

The tradition continued this week, as Bieksa followed up his stunt in which he pretended to be an intrusive "shovel boy" during an Anaheim game with this instant classic, where he dresses up in disguise as a security guard at The Pond. Hilarity ensues:

Last year, he was Shovel Boy. This year, it's @HondaCenter security.@KBieksa3 is back in disguise in the award-winning Undercover Duck. pic.twitter.com/elIOeOv8Xe — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 9, 2017

Bieksa on his back, like he's changing motor oil, using a metal detector wand on Ryan Getzlaf's crotch is what this game is all about, folks.

Jersey Foul of the week

The only question I have is whether this guy still occasionally wears his Vincent Lecavalier Canadiens jersey from a decade ago, which was also born of incredible hubris and wishful thinking.

Please always mic up Casey Cizikas

MSG Network mic'd up New York Islanders winger Casey Cizikas for a game against the Oilers, and the result was pretty much everything you could ask for: funny, insightful and with a memorable highlight that involved his negotiation with referee Gord Dwyer about a spearing penalty that wasn't called on Zack Kassian as Kassian tried to get the puck out from under Scott Mayfield.

A transcript:

Cizikas: "That's a spear, no?"

Dwyer: "Yeah, but he's trying to dig the puck out and your guy is laying on it."

Cizikas: "That's not digging the puck out. There's a difference between digging the puck and trying to hurt someone."

Dwyer: "Look, I agree. I agree. Dirty play."

Cizikas: "Then call [a two-minute minor]. We'll go four-on-four. You can't just let that go away."

Dwyer: "I'm not calling a four-on-four on that play. You guys want me to call a four-on-four on that play?"

Cizikas: "Well, I'll take Johnny [Tavares] four-on-four."

And then they both laugh, heartily.

Great stuff. Well, except for the idea that the Islanders would be better off at 4-on-4 against Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, who would go on to beat them in the 3-on-3 overtime.

