Welcome to a new feature here at ESPN: The Best Player in the World of the Week. Each Tuesday, we'll honor the skater or goalie from around the hockey world -- every league, every level, every player -- who had the best previous week, Monday through Sunday. If there's a player you'd like to nominate, from your local team to a high school team to your beer league, email us here. And remember: Stats only tell part of the story, so tell us why he or she deserves this honor.

Best Player In The World Of The Week (for the week ending Nov. 5)

The nominees:

Wade Allison, Western Michigan (NCAA)

Allison, selected 52nd overall in 2016 by the Philadelphia Flyers, had five points in two games against formerly undefeated Denver, who sat at No. 1 in the most recent NCAA men's hockey ranking. On Friday, his team scored at 18:48 and 19:03 of the third period to erase a 5-4 Denver lead, with Allison assisting on the winner. On Saturday, he led a 7-4 rout of Denver with a hat trick to complete the stunning sweep. Allison has 14 points in nine games this season.

Dick Axelsson, Farjestad (SHL)

The 30-year-old Swede, a 2006 Detroit Red Wings second-round pick, had four goals in three games last week and leads the SHL with 11 goals in 17 games. His career high in goals in a season? That would be 15 in 2010-11. Looks like someone really, really wants to play in the 2018 Winter Olympics for Sweden, something he's never done in his 10-year career.

Josh Bailey, New York Islanders (NHL)

As reader "Baqwa" noted in this nomination: "Joshua Bailey, elite first-line winger playing for the New York Islanders." To call Bailey's NHL career a roller coaster would be an understatement, but he's ascending again this season playing with star center John Tavares. Bailey had seven assists in three games in helping the Islanders to a 2-1-1 week, including three helpers against the Vegas Golden Knights. Bailey is third in the NHL with 15 assists in 14 games. He's on pace to have 88 assists this season. That seems like a lot.

Dan Galati, Locomotiv (Old Fat Bald Guys Hockey League)

A 28-year-old winger in the OFBGHL, based out of Frederick, Maryland, Galati scored with less than five seconds remaining in Sunday night's game against Omsk, and it was an absolutely critical goal for his team: Instead of being shut out 10-0, they only lost the game 10-1. Yet another argument for you folks who claim MVP winners can in fact come from terrible teams (Loco is 2-6) and not just playoff ones.

Mason Marchment, Toronto Marlies (AHL)

Marchment had one goal and six assists in three straight wins for the Marlies last week, with three straight multi-point games: Two assists against Laval, a goal and two assists against Hershey, and then two more assists against Lehigh Valley. The 22-year-old winger is the son of former NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment, so kudos to Mason for accomplishing all of this without having speared anyone in the stomach, as is surely his genetic predisposition.

Editor's Picks John Tavares: Best player in the world of the week We scanned the globe -- every country, every team, every league, every level -- to bring you the best performance by a hockey player from last week. And one star stood head and shoulders above the crowd.

Greg Wyshynski's awards picks: Matthews looking good as MVP One month into the season, Auston Matthews is the top candidate for the Hart Trophy as league MVP. So, which other players are setting themselves up for hardware? We've also got the scoop on the Norris, Calder, Vezina and Jack Adams.

Coaches in danger of being fired A start far below expectations and a generally underperforming team have the Rangers' Alain Vigneault -- and two other coaches -- on thin ice when it comes to job security. 2 Related

Cayley Mercer, Vanke Rays (CWHL)

The top pick in the Canadian Women's Hockey League draft, Mercer had five points in two game against Boston last weekend, including a goal and three assists in the Rays' 7-2 win at the Blades. Mercer, 23, has three goals and six assists in four games this season to lead all scorers. (Not for nothing: The Vanke Rays, one of two CWHL franchises in China this season, have an incredibly fierce logo.)

Albert Michnac, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

Michnac scored eight goals (!) in three games for the Steelheads, accounting for half of the team's total offensive output during that stretch. That included his first career hat trick last Friday in a shootout loss to Owen Sound, and then adding another one on Sunday against Peterborough, sandwiched around a two-goal game against Sudbury. And what a tasty sandwich that was.

Étienne Montpetit, Val-d'Or Foreurs (QMJHL)

The 20-year-old goalie won two out of three starts in the last week. That included a 36-save shutout, which is good. It also included a 53-save effort in a win over Rimouski Océanic, which is why he's listed here.

Kade O'Rourke knows the score. Dan O'Rourke

Kade O'Rourke, TRS Oilers (Austin Metro Hockey Association, Texas)

O'Rourke, six years old, is having a dazzling season for his team, with four goals and an assist in a game last Saturday, as well as a 16-points-in-three-games effort in a recent tournament. But it's his relationship with Cody Smuk, a former University of Saskatchewan player who died of cancer in 2015, that's remarkable. When he was four, Kade heard about Smuk's life from former Texas Stars player Derek Hulak, and since then he's found ways to honor the late player's memory. He switched his number to Smuk's No. 24. He has that number shaved into his head before the first game of the season. He writes a '2' and a '4' on his hands with the initials "CS." His father and coach, Dan, said Kade will turn to him during the game, say "Cody is with me right now, watch this," and then have help produce a goal for his team. For honoring the spirit of the game, Kade gets a BPITWOTW nomination this week.

And The Best Player In The World Of The Week Is ...

Albert Michnac, Mississauga Steelheads. The 20-year-old forward from Czech Republic was plucked in the CHL import draft and is now scoring double hatties on the weekend. Smart pick!

Congratulations, Albert Michnac: You are the best hockey player in the world, at least for this week.