Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews will miss Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Wild with an upper-body injury, coach Mike Babcock announced.

It will be the first game Matthews will have missed in his career. Matthews is considered day-to-day, Babcock said.

Matthews had left the Maple Leafs' morning skate early on Monday with soreness and was a game-time decision to play against the Vegas Golden Knights that night. He ended up with 21 minutes of ice time against the Golden Knights and had an assist in Toronto's 4-3 shootout victory.

The 20-year-old Matthews, the first overall pick in the 2016 draft, won the Calder Trophy last season after finishing with 40 goals and 29 assists in 82 games.

This season he has 10 goals and nine assists and leads the NHL with a plus/minus of 14 in 16 games.