Say, are you a Twitter user? Did you happen to experience a seismic shift this week, where something that was easily digestible (but a frequent cause of heartburn) was transformed into an unreadable mess, filled with users overcome with a sudden sense of supremacy because they could now express their inane thoughts in 280 characters?

Yeah, so did I.

For this week's Power Rankings -- voted, as always, by ESPN's panel of experts -- we honor the ethereal concept of brevity by offering pithy observations in 140 characters or less. Hashtag: blessed.

How we rank: We use a panel of voters, and these rankings reflect which teams voters think would win head-to-head matchups. Higher-ranked teams are favored over lower-ranked teams. A run of wins doesn't guarantee a jump, and a couple of losses doesn't guarantee a fall.

Previous rankings: Preseason | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4

Record: 12-2-2

Week 4 ranking: No. 2

Can Nikita Kucherov score 50 goals in 50 games? Everyone who's done it has had an elite playmaker with them, and Steven Stamkos is one.

Record: 12-3-1

Week 4 ranking: No. 1

The Blues drop from the top spot, as our voters are clearly bracing themselves for some sort of regression. We debated their realness here.

Record: 11-2-2

Week 4 ranking: No. 3

Two things are clear: Jonathan Quick is playing out of his gourd (.937 save percentage) and Ducks vs. Kings is the NHL's best rivalry, full stop.

Record: 8-5-2

Week 4 ranking: No. 6

The Islanders are one of only three teams this season undefeated in regulation at home (5-0-2). Alas, they're also 30th in average attendance (11,700).

Record: 8-3-3

Week 4 ranking: No. 9

Connor Hellebuyck has a .949 save percentage at even strength, better than any goalie with at least 10 appearances. Steve Mason, meanwhile, does not.

Record: 8-7-2

Week 4 ranking: No. 27

Our biggest mover of the week, the Rangers are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games and have won five straight. Call off the Alain Vigneault watch!

Record: 8-5-2

Week 4 ranking: No. 19

The Predators have won three in a row. Not rolling? No. 1 center Ryan Johansen, who has no goals and just 19 shots on goal despite 209 shot attempts.

Record: 10-7-0

Week 4 ranking: No. 7

The Leafs are second in goals per game with 3.76 in 17 games, after averaging 3.05 last season. The bad news? They're averaging 3.53 goals against.

Record: 9-6-1

Week 4 ranking: No. 5

Seth Jones is off to a brilliant start: 12 points in 16 games, tied for the team lead with Artemi Panarin. He averaged 0.56 points per game in 2016-17.

Record: 9-6-2

Week 4 ranking: No. 10

While plus/minus is a flawed stat and all of that, please note that after 17 games, the Penguins don't have any players with a positive one.

Record: 9-4-1

Week 4 ranking: No. 4

The Devils are on a 0-2-1 skid, but remain fifth in the NHL in points percentage at .678. Fabulous start, even with the recent stumble.

Record: 6-3-5

Week 4 ranking: No. 12

Matt Duchene, acquired in that blockbuster trade with Colorado, was second on the Avs in even-strength points over the last two seasons (40).

Record: 8-6-0

Week 4 ranking: No. 14

After their 5-1 waxing at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Sharks' team goals-against average jumped from 2.31 to 2.50. Thanks, Kucherov.

Record: 6-5-3

Week 4 ranking: No. 22

David Pastrnak continues his strong season with nine goals. Brad Marchand has eight in 12 games. No other Bruin has more than three.

Record: 8-7-1

Week 4 ranking: No. 20

Alex Ovechkin has goals in three straight games and 13 goals in 16 games. Four of them have come on the power play.

Record: 8-5-2

Week 4 ranking: No. 17

Derek Dorsett leads the Canucks with seven goals, after scoring six goals in his last 85 NHL games. We live in interesting times.

Record: 8-7-1

Week 4 ranking: No. 24

Dylan Larkin has 14 points to lead the Wings, and is heating up with five points in his last five games. Yet he has only two goals.

Record: 7-8-1

Week 4 ranking: No. 29

The Canadiens have won three in a row, including a 2-0 shutout of the Blackhawks by Charlie Lindgren, who is now 5-0-0 in his NHL career.

Record: 9-5-1

Week 4 ranking: No. 11

Look, we just follow the votes. The Knights are 5-4-1 in their last 10, and are still second in the Pacific. Yet the voters are unimpressed.

Record: 8-7-0

Week 4 ranking: No. 8

The Stars have the NHL's best power play, with a conversation rate of 31.8 percent, despite having the second-fewest opportunities (44).

Record: 7-6-2

Week 4 ranking: No. 13

Brandon Saad has cooled off considerably: No goals in his last nine games, and just one assist in that span. He's scoreless in five straight.

Editor's Picks St. Louis Blues are for real, but ... Off to a flying 12-3-1 start, the perennial also-ran St. Louis Blues are atop the overall standings and showing no signs of slowing down, despite being shorthanded with injuries to key players. But is this a trend or a fluke?

Q&A: Roberto Luongo isn't done dealing yet Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo is known for his sharp Twitter wit and his prowess at the poker table. The two-time Olympic champion talks about racking up wins (and losses), his Italian heritage and if poker is in his plans for retirement.

When some NHL prospects tried fantasy football, it got ugly Playing fantasy football with teammates is one way players -- including Blackhawks rookie Jan Rutta, who rooted for the Colts while growing up in the Czech Republic -- assimilate to American culture. "I like the quarterback, the Luck guy," he says. 2 Related

Record: 8-7-0

Week 4 ranking: No. 16

Mike Smith has a spiffy .936 save percentage at even strength, having faced the third-most shots at EV (358) in the NHL.

Record: 8-6-0

Week 4 ranking: No. 23

After Duchene was traded, Gabriel Landeskog and Tyson Barrie are tied for the team lead in even-strength points at eight.

Record: 7-6-2

Week 4 ranking: No. 18

Shayne Gostisbehere leads all defensemen with nine power-play points. He finished seventh in that category last season with 23 points.

Record: 6-6-3

Week 4 ranking: No. 15

Our voters obviously think the Ryan Getzlaf injury is finally one too many for the Ducks, who drop 10 spots in the Rankings.

Record: 5-8-1

Week 4 ranking: No. 28

This Connor McDavid overtime winner vs. New York is one of Edmonton's season highlights and an argument for regulation 3-on-3 play.

Record: 5-7-2

Week 4 ranking: No. 25

The Wild have lost three straight and have a .428 points percentage which is -- wait for it -- 27th in the NHL.

Record: 5-5-3

Week 4 ranking: No. 21

The Canes' offense continues to sputter along at a 2.62 goals-per-game average clip, despite being second in shots on goal per game (37).

Can't get enough hockey? Watch out-of-market regular season games LIVE and on-demand in HD with NHL.TV. Annual, monthly, and single-team plans are available. Blackouts and restrictions apply. Learn more and subscribe to get NHL.TV today!

Record: 5-8-2

Week 4 ranking: No. 30

Evander Kane is a point-per-game player for the Sabres, which means that he's probably at the front of the trade-bait line.

Record: 4-8-2

Week 4 ranking: No. 26

The Panthers are on a 2-6-2 skid, and have the NHL's worst defense in averaging 4.14 goals-against per game.

Record: 2-13-2

Week 4 ranking: No. 31

We'd recap all the ways Arizona is terrible, from its ghastly regulation record to its minus-26 goal differential, but alas we only have 140 characte