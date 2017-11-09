It's a season of firsts for the Vegas Golden Knights. Here's a new one: They have their first retiree.

Center Vadim Shipachyov, 30, became the first player to retire with the Golden Knights. The center will return to Russia, where he is eligible to play in the Kontinental Hockey League immediately. Shipachyov had asked the Golden Knights for a trade, voicing displeasure with playing time after being sent down to the minors.

In May, Shipachyov became the second player to sign with the Golden Knights and was considered a prized free agent. His two-year deal had an average annual value of $4.5 million.

Playing for SKA St. Petersburg last season, Shipachyov was third in the KHL with 76 points (26 goals, 50 assists) in 50 games.

Vegas will retain Shipachyov's rights until he turns 35.