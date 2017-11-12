PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Flyers rookie Nolan Patrick is nearing a return from a lengthy absence because of a suspected concussion.

General manager Ron Hextall said Saturday he hopes the No. 2 pick in this year's draft will be able to practice Monday. Patrick missed his eighth straight game Saturday night against Minnesota.

Hextall says the 19-year-old forward will travel with the team on its two-game trip next week to Minnesota and Patrick's native Winnipeg.

Patrick was injured when his head slammed against the glass after a legal check in a home game against Anaheim on Oct. 24. Patrick changed into a suit and watched the third period of that game from the press box and then practiced the next day.

But he was scratched when the Flyers visited Ottawa on Oct. 26 and hasn't played since.