The Edmonton Oilers have traded veteran forward Jussi Jokinen to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for forward Michael Cammalleri, the teams announced Tuesday.

Jokinen, 34, heads to L.A. after totaling just one point in 14 games with the Oilers. He signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with Edmonton in the offseason.

Cammalleri, 35, moves after joining the Kings in the offseason on a one-year, $1 million deal. He totaled three goals and four assists in 15 games.