Columbus Blue Jackets right winger Cam Atkinson signed a seven-year, $41.125 million extension with the club on Friday, the team announced.

Atkinson, 28, has four goals and two assists in 15 games this season. He has 125 goals, 108 assists and a plus/minus rating of 8 in 397 career games, all with the Blue Jackets.

"Cam Atkinson has played an integral role in the growth of our team over the past four seasons and we couldn't be happier that he will remain a Columbus Blue Jacket for many years to come," general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a statement. "He has improved every year he's been here and has become a player our team can use in all situations. We believe his best years are still in front of him."

Atkinson led the team in scoring in 2016-17 when he had 62 points and scored a career-best 35 goals. He tied for the team lead in 2015-16 with 53 points.