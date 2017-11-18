LAS VEGAS -- The Vegas Golden Knights activated goalie Malcolm Subban from injured reserve Friday, and assigned goalie Dylan Ferguson to Kamloops of the Western Hockey League.

Subban, the brother of Nashville star P.K. Subban, left with a lower-body injury Oct. 21 in the third period of an overtime victory over St. Louis. Claimed off waivers from Boston on Oct. 3, Malcolm Subban is 2-0-0 with a 2.06 goals-against average in three games this season.

The 19-year-old Ferguson made his NHL debut Tuesday night, making one save and allowing a goal in 9 minutes, 14 seconds of work in an 8-2 loss to Edmonton.

Maxime Lagace has started the past eight games for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) and Oscar Dansk (leg) are on injured reserve.

The expansion Golden Knights will host the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night.