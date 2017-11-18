CHICAGO -- The Boston Bruins will meet the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame.

The NHL announced the details for its signature outdoor event Saturday.

It's the fourth Winter Classic for Chicago. The Blackhawks dropped each of their first three appearances, losing 6-4 to Detroit in the 2009 game at Wrigley Field, 3-2 to Washington in 2015 at Nationals Park and 4-1 to St. Louis this year at Busch Stadium.

Boston split its first two appearances in the Winter Classic. The Bruins beat Philadelphia 2-1 in overtime at Fenway Park in 2010, but they lost 5-1 to Montreal at Gillette Stadium in 2016.

The 2019 game will be played at Notre Dame Stadium, home of the school's football team.

The Buffalo Sabres will take on the New York Rangers on Jan. 1 in the Winter Classic at Citi Field.