Dallas Stars defenseman Marc Methot underwent arthroscopic surgery and will be sidelined four to six weeks, while center Martin Hanzal has a hand injury that is expected to sideline him three to seven days, the team announced Monday.

Backup goaltender Kari Lehtonen, meanwhile, is out indefinitely due to personal reasons, the team said. The team recalled goaltender Mike McKenna, 34, from their AHL affiliate, the Texas Stars. Dallas did not disclose the nature of Lehtonen's personal situation.

The 32-year-old Methot, who was acquired by Dallas in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights in June, hasn't played since Nov. 6 because of the injury.

Hanzal, 30, signed a three-year, $14.3 million deal with the Stars at the start of free agency last offseason and has one goal and two assists in 17 games this season.

Also Monday, the Stars recalled 21-year-old defenseman Julius Honka from the Texas Stars.