St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester will make his season debut on Tuesday against the Edmonton Oilers, he told reporters Monday.

Blues coach Mike Yeo confirmed that the team's plan was to activate Bouwmeester from injured reserve Monday with the expectation that he will play Tuesday.

The two-time All-Star has been sidelined so far this season with a fractured left ankle.

Bouwmeester, 34, is entering his sixth season with the Blues. He had one goal and 14 assists last season.

The Blues (15-5-1) are in first place in the Central Division with 31 points.