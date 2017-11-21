PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin will miss at least one game with an upper-body injury.

Coach Mike Sullivan announced the injury on Tuesday. Malkin will sit out on Wednesday night when the Penguins host Vancouver. Sullivan says Malkin will be re-evaluated on Thursday. Pittsburgh visits Boston on Friday and hosts Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Malkin is second on the team in scoring, with seven goals and 14 assists in 22 games for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. It's unclear who will fill his spot on the second line with Phil Kessel and Bryan Rust. Jake Guentzel practiced with them on Tuesday.

The Penguins could have center Carter Rowney return to the lineup against the Canucks. Rowney has missed 13 games with a hand injury.