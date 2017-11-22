Which team is the most entertaining to watch?

Greg Wyshynski: Please allow me a homer pick: The New Jersey Devils are the most entertaining team in the NHL this season.

They play with such speed and tempo, resulting in 3.25 goals per game. This is the first Devils team since Ilya Kovalchuk was on the roster that never feels out of a game: To wit, they lead the NHL this season with three wins when trailing entering the third period. (And they've trailed going into the third in only seven of their 20 games.)

They also have players that demand your attention: Taylor Hall, better than a point per game, which is something his former team could certainly use now; rookies Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt, blazing fast and offensively creative; rookie Will Butcher, with 16 points from the blue line; and Miles Wood, a delightful crease-crashing pest.

The Devils and the Maple Leafs play so loose defensively that it creates a bounty of scoring chances. Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

But here's the reason they're more entertaining than other offensive powers such as the Tampa Bay Lightning -- they're not really solid on that whole "defense" thing. They give up 35 shots per game. They are the NHL's worst possession team (45.95 percent Corsi at 5-on-5). For every briskly paced offensive chance they create, they also surrender one.

Such is a symptom of being a young team finding success ahead of schedule; such are the 2017-18 New Jersey Devils.

Emily Kaplan: I promise this isn't recency bias because they erupted for eight (!!) goals on Tuesday night, but I have the most fun watching the Blues. And it's been consistent fun all season. St. Louis has all the ingredients you look for when it comes to entertainment. A legitimate superstar who you can't keep your eyes off? That's Vladimir Tarasenko. Heck, he's even able to surprise: last season's runner-up for the Lady Byng Trophy, who tallied all of 12 penalty minutes last season, stunned me by recording a Gordie Howe hat trick on Tuesday. Want to watch a Norris Trophy front-runner? Check out captain Alex Pietrangelo. Looking for a team with more than one scoring threat? Brayden Schenn and Jaden Schwartz are top-five goal scorers -- in the entire league. Need a feel-good story? That's Schwartz, a breakout star who is honoring his late sister, Mandi, a fellow hockey player who died in 2011 after a battle with leukemia.