The NHL season is passing the quarter pole. Some coaches have managed to hop off the hot seat before their bottoms were seared. Some coaches are still smelling uncomfortable smoke.

Here's another in a series of occasional temperature checks on NHL coaches and their continued employment.

Todd McLellan, Edmonton Oilers

Even with Sunday's win over the Boston Bruins, the Oilers are a massive disappointment (9-13-2, 20 points) -- especially after McLellan led them to the second round of the playoffs last season, the first time Edmonton had made the postseason since 2006.

The Oilers have a minus-15 goal differential, and their minus-6 goal differential at 5-on-5 follows a season in which they were plus-26. They're scoring 2.67 goals per game, down from 2.96 last season. After finally finding some swagger in Connor McDavid's sophomore season, the Oilers' confidence looks shot.

So how much of this is on McLellan? Depends on how you view things.

The Oilers remain on sturdy ground as a possession team (54.14 percent Corsi at 5 on 5 prior to the Boston game) and McLellan has a record to run on: not only his success over seven years with the San Jose Sharks (311 wins), but in leading the Oilers to 103 points last season. In the great coaching-vs.-construction debate, Edmonton appears to have a construction problem. Its blue line is not good enough, and certainly not good enough to withstand the continued loss of Andrej Sekera to injury. Its forward group has seen too much firepower (Taylor Hall, Jordan Eberle) leave without finding sufficient replacements.

Editor's Picks Are the Blackhawks contenders or pretenders? The Blackhawks have a lot of the same tools that have made them successful in the past, but they are having an up-and-down season. As a result, it's truly difficult to get a good read on whether they've got the goods this season or not.

Quarter-mark superlatives: Golden Knights shine, Crosby doesn't The first fourth of the season has produced plenty of surprises, among them: the Devils lead their division, the Golden Knights are a playoff team, the Oilers have been a disappointment and Sidney Crosby is struggling -- at least by his lofty standards.

Coaches in danger of being fired A start far below expectations and a generally underperforming team have the Rangers' Alain Vigneault -- and two other coaches -- on thin ice when it comes to job security. 2 Related

Yet McLellan is taking hits for his player usage. Leon Draisaitl is being paid like a 1-A center but was being deployed as McDavid's winger until recently. McLellan has also been criticized for the Oilers' man-to-man defensive scheme -- in the Boston Globe, and this is your reminder that Peter Chiarelli used to be the GM in Boston -- that makes them too easy to play against. And again, the Oilers just look ill-prepared and out of sorts in many of these games, playing inconsistently.

How hot is his seat?

We'll go with habanero rather than ghost pepper. Whenever a team with such high expectations craters like this, you have to be worried about the head coach. When people in upper management -- Wayne Gretzky, Bob Nicholson -- have ties to an available coach like Dave Tippett, you have to be worried. When Darryl Sutter is on a farm in Alberta waiting for a phone call, you have to be worried. But in the end, shouldn't Chiarelli be more concerned about his continued employment than McLellan?

Dave Hakstol, Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers have gone seven games without a win (0-3-4) which is going to raise the temperature on any coach's seat, let alone one in his third season for a franchise that hasn't had a coach last four full seasons since Mike Keenan in the 1980s.

The Flyers went from a team on a 10-game winning streak to a "a lost franchise" faster than the late Ed Snider could sign a check for a mediocre goalie. Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the Flyers have won just 28 of their last 73 games, and while that may not have Hakstol on the hot seat "it should have him on notice, especially since several young teams (see the Columbus Blue Jackets, Winnipeg Jets and New Jersey Devils, among others) are badly outperforming the Flyers."

Still, the next six weeks could determine his fate.

How hot is his seat?

Like when you're in the sauna and at first it feels delightfully warm and then seven games later it feels like fire ants are crawling on your face. Which is to say that Hakstol is under pressure to reverse course, and that he knows Scott Gordon is lurking in the AHL, with several of his former players on the current Flyers roster. But again, given that Hakstol helmed a 10-game winning streak this season, this is a bit of recency bias, no?

Barry Trotz may have bought himself more time behind the bench thanks to the Capitals' recent resurgence. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Barry Trotz, Washington Capitals

Nothing like a few quality wins to snuff out the torches. The dark days in D.C. got a little brighter with victories over the Ottawa Senators, Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs. Trotz reminded his core veterans that they've been in this spot before. A reunion of Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom sparked both players, and the Capitals are at 14-10-1 after 25 games.

How hot is his seat?

Like leftovers from a Thai restaurant: Super-hot at first, now room temperature, but could be warmed up again (probably) around April. Keep in mind that Todd Reirden is on the bench as a potential replacement.

Off the Hot Seat

Alain Vigneault, New York Rangers, who probably was never on it to begin with. Bill Peters, Carolina Hurricanes, whose team has scored three or more goals in nine of its last 10 games.