Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog was suspended four games Monday for cross-checking the Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk, the NHL's department of player safety announced.

Colorado's Gabriel Landeskog suspended four games for cross-checking Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk. https://t.co/krr34oXIiy — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 27, 2017

Landeskog cross-checked Tkachuk in the head during the first period of the Avalanche's 3-2 loss to the Flames on Saturday.

The 25-year-old forfeits $119,815.68 in salary.

Monday's suspension is the third for Landeskog. He was suspended three games in 2016 for cross-checking Simon Despres in the head during a game against the Anaheim Ducks and two games in 2015 for hitting Brad Marchand in the head during a game against the Boston Bruins.

Landeskog has nine goals and eight assists in 22 games this season.