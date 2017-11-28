The two-time defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins lost starting goalie Matt Murray to a lower-body injury on Monday.

Murray exited with 4:21 left in the second period after Philadelphia's Jakub Voracek crashed into him during a breakaway. The 23-year-old managed to skate off under his own power before limping down the runway, clearly favoring his right leg.

Tristan Jarry stepped in for Murray, and the Penguins rallied for a 5-4 overtime win.

Murray will be re-evaluated Tuesday. In a sign that he could miss some time, Pittsburgh called up goalie Casey DeSmith from the AHL.

Backup goalie has been a point of concern for the Penguins this season. Antti Niemi, 34, entered the season as the No. 2, but he lasted only three games before being cut loose with a 7.97 goals-against average. That opened the door for the 22-year-old Jarry, who has appeared in only four games this season and one last year.

The Penguins were also missing center Evgeni Malkin for a fourth straight game with an upper-body injury.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.