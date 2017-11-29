The St. Louis Blues are in first place in the Central Division -- and now they're finally getting healthy.

Center Patrik Berglund, who had been on injured reserve since suffering a dislocated left shoulder during offseason training, was activated and could make his season debut against Anaheim on Wednesday night.

Berglund, who finished second on the team last season with a career-high 23 goals, underwent surgery in June. He is entering his 10th season with the Blues.

Berglund, 29, began taking regular line shifts at practice this week, centering the Blues' third line with Dmitrij Jaskin and Sammy Blais.

The Blues have gone 17-6-1 in Berglund's absence, averaging 3.5 goals per game.