The Ducks and Devils made a splashy trade on Thursday as Anaheim acquired forward Adam Henrique, forward Joseph Blandisi and a 2018 third-round pick while sending defenseman Sami Vatanen and a conditional draft pick to New Jersey.

The Ducks, who reached the Western Conference finals last season, are banged up by injuries. They are currently without three of their top four scorers from last season (Ryan Getzlaf, Ryan Kesler and Rickard Rakell) while forward Patrick Eaves has not played this season after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome.

Anaheim (11-10-4) has the league's 27th ranked offense (2.64 goals per game) and is sixth in the Pacific Division.

Henrique has played in 455 career games for the Devils, most notably scoring the Game 6, double-OT series-winner against the Rangers in 2012 to send New Jersey to the Stanley Cup Final. Henrique has four goals and 10 assists in 24 games this season.

The Devils (14-6-4) have been a surprise in the Eastern Conference this season, and sit third in a competitive Metropolitan Division.

Vatanaen, who has a right-handed shot, gives New Jersey defensive depth.