The Edmonton Oilers are already struggling to get into contention, and now they'll have to do it without starting goaltender Cam Talbot, who was placed on injured reserve on Thursday.

The Oilers recalled goalie Nick Ellis from the AHL to take the roster spot of Talbot, who has an upper-body injury. Backup Laurent Brossoit is expected to start for Edmonton against Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs Thursday.

Talbot has struggled some this season with a 10-10-1 record, 3.00 goals-against average and .903 save percentage. The Oilers have the second-worst record in the Western Conference at 10-13-2 after entering the season with Stanley Cup hopes.