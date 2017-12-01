        <
        >

          Corey Crawford goes on injured reserve day after loss to Stars

          3:08 PM ET
          • Emily KaplanESPN

          The Chicago Blackhawks placed starting goaltender Corey Crawford on injured reserve Friday with an undisclosed injury.

          Crawford played the entire game Thursday night, stopping 31 of 35 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars.

          The 32-year-old Crawford is 11-7-2 this season, ranking seventh in the NHL with a 2.29 goals-against average and fourth with a .930 save percentage in 21 appearances.

          In a corresponding move, the Blackhawks recalled Jean-Francois Berube from the AHL Rockford IceHogs. Berube, 26, is 6-6-0 with a 2.54 GAA, .913 save percentage and two shutouts in 12 appearances with the IceHogs this season.

          Anton Forsberg has been Chicago's primary backup this season. The 25-year-old has made five starts, going 1-2-2 with a .904 save percentage and 3.67 GAA.

          The Blackhawks (12-9-4) are currently in fifth place in the Central Division.

          It was a tough week for goalies across the NHL. Pittsburgh's Matt Murray, Edmonton's Cam Talbot and Winnipeg's Steve Mason have also been placed on injured reserve.

