The Chicago Blackhawks placed starting goaltender Corey Crawford on injured reserve Friday with an undisclosed injury.

Crawford played the entire game Thursday night, stopping 31 of 35 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars.

The 32-year-old Crawford is 11-7-2 this season, ranking seventh in the NHL with a 2.29 goals-against average and fourth with a .930 save percentage in 21 appearances.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

In a corresponding move, the Blackhawks recalled Jean-Francois Berube from the AHL Rockford IceHogs. Berube, 26, is 6-6-0 with a 2.54 GAA, .913 save percentage and two shutouts in 12 appearances with the IceHogs this season.

Anton Forsberg has been Chicago's primary backup this season. The 25-year-old has made five starts, going 1-2-2 with a .904 save percentage and 3.67 GAA.

The Blackhawks (12-9-4) are currently in fifth place in the Central Division.

It was a tough week for goalies across the NHL. Pittsburgh's Matt Murray, Edmonton's Cam Talbot and Winnipeg's Steve Mason have also been placed on injured reserve.