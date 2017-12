VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat is expected to be sidelined at least six weeks after fracturing a bone in his right foot.

The team said Thursday that a more concrete timeline will be determined after he sees a specialist.

Horvat was injured in the third period of Vancouver's 3-0 victory over Carolina on Tuesday night when he appeared to jam his foot into the boards after being checked. The 22-year-old Horvat has 10 goals and 10 assists in 28 games this season.