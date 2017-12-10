Blues center Jaden Schwartz is out at least six weeks after injuring his right ankle Saturday night in St. Louis' 6-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

The Blues said Sunday that Schwartz will be reevaluated in six weeks. Forward Ivan Barbashev was recalled from AHL Chicago to fill the Blues' open roster spot.

Schwartz was injured blocking a shot by Red Wings defenseman Mike Green in the first period.

He scored a goal before departing and is second on the Blues with 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) this season. His point total ranks him ninth in the NHL for the Blues, who lead the Central Division with a 20-8-2 record (42 points).

Schwartz leads the Blues and is ranked second in the NHL with a plus/minus rating of 23.

The 25-year-old Schwartz, in his seventh season, has 103 goals and 144 assists in 348 career games, all with the Blues.