The Vegas Golden Knights have activated goalie Marc-Andre Fleury from the injured list after he missed 25 games with a concussion.

Fleury had made four starts, going 3-1 with a 2.48 goals-against average, before taking a hit to the head in game against Detroit on Oct 13. The injury was at first not thought to be serious, but Fleury has a history of concussions.

The Golden Knights have been the surprise team of the NHL this season. The expansion club is second in the Pacific Division with 39 points.

The success comes despite the fact that they lost Fleury, the top player taken in the expansion draft, and backup goalie Malcolm Subban for parts of the season because of injury.