TORONTO -- Toronto star forward Auston Matthews was held out of the Maple Leafs' game Sunday night against the Edmonton Oilers because of an upper-body injury.

Matthews was originally listed as a game-time decision, with Mike Babcock saying at the morning skate that the 20-year-old forward was: "One of those guys with bumps and bruises."

Matthews took an accidental hit to the head from teammate Morgan Rielly with 2:50 remaining in the third period of a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. He stayed on the bench and played two more shifts prior to the end of the game.

Matthews also missed four games in early November with an upper-body injury. He has 13 goals and 13 assists in 26 games.