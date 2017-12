Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray, who missed five games after suffering a lower-body injury, has been activated off injured reserve Tuesday.

Murray suffered the injury against Philadelphia on Nov. 27. The Penguins next play the Vegas Golden Knights as they begin a three-game road trip Thursday.

Murray leads Pittsburgh with 11 wins in 21 games played.

To make room on the roster, the Penguins reassigned goaltender Casey DeSmith to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.