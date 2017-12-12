ESPN presents the best player in the world of the week. Each Tuesday, we'll honor the skater or goalie from around the hockey world -- every league, every level, every player -- who had the best previous week, Monday through Sunday. If there's a player you'd like to nominate, from your local team to a high school team to your beer league, email us here. And remember: Stats only tell part of the story, so tell us why he or she deserves this honor.

Best player in the world of the week (for the week ending Dec. 10)

The nominees:

Justin Brazeau, Battalion Troops (OHL)

Brazeau had eight points in three games, including five goals. Or, to put it another way: He contributed to 80 percent of the Battalion's total offense last week. Math!

Anthony Cirelli, Syracuse Crunch (AHL)

The Crunch forward had three goals and four assists with a plus-6 rating in three games last week. He's a 20-year-old AHL rookie who now has 19 points in 25 games. Just in case, you know, the Crunch's parent team -- the Tampa Bay Lightning -- need another forward who can score at some point.

Julie Daschille, Bowdoin (NESCAC)

A senior for Division III Bowdoin, Daschille scored five goals in two wins against Johnson & Wales and Southern Maine, and helped her school make a little history: This was the first time since 2002 that the Polar Bears finished their first semester undefeated (6-0-1). She's the leading active scorer for the school, with 54 points in 69 games. Editor's Picks Bet on Golden Knights to make postseason How many teams that didn't make the playoffs last season, but are in position now, will be there in April? The Lightning, Kings and Jets are locks. The Devils have doubters and not everyone is sold on the Stars or the Islanders, but Vegas' odds look good.

Beyond the Superman Punches, Bieksa helping fight stigma of mental illness The Ducks defenseman is spreading awareness in honor of friend Rick Rypien. He also dishes on his team's chances, advanced stats, the Golden Knights, dressing up like a security guard to fool his teammates -- and yes, the Superman Punches.

Rest-of-season fantasy hockey rankings Sean Allen dissects the barren score sheets of last season's top-three defensemen and provides his latest top-250 rest-of-the-season rankings for fantasy hockey leagues. 2 Related

Chris Havelock, Morristown Surge (AIHL)

Havelock plays for Morristown Surge of the AIHL, which is a pro roller hockey league. He has captained the team since it started, and is consistently one of the best players on the squad.

But, as reader Brian Woltman writes in his nomination, that's only part of the story:

"What really makes him worthy of this honor is his dedication to the rink and players who play there. Roller hockey has always been a struggling sport, and roller rinks open and close year after year. If it wasn't for him, Inline Morristown wouldn't exist anymore and the close-knit community we have at that rink would be no more. [Havelock] selflessly dedicates his time on and off the rink to helping maintain a league for guys like me to play in who want to play great hockey and make great friends.

"On Dec. 28, Chris is putting on a charity hockey game to help benefit the AFSP: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. He put together two games, at an A and B level, where the spots in the game were sold and the players have gotten sponsors for their goals and assists to help donate to a charity that is very close to one of the rink families. One of the players at Inline Morristown lost a son to suicide, and Chris decided that we would take a week off of our league around Christmas and help raise money for this terrific charity. I'm not much of a writer, but when I saw this I couldn't help but nominate someone who puts all of his free time into helping make a difference in our days, weeks, months and years at this small rink in Morristown, N.J."

For more information about that game, visit Inline Morristown's website.

Brayden Schenn, St. Louis Blues (NHL)

Schenn had six goals (!) and an assist in four games, to help the Blues to a perfect, 4-0-0 week. That included his third career hat trick, which came against the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 5. It's the second time in Schenn's career that he's had a four-game goals streak. We wanted to make sure to get Schenn in here now, because with linemate Jaden Schwartz out for six weeks, who's to say how Schenn will fare during that absence.

Tyler Stewart, St. Louis Blues (NHL)

Forgive the double nominees for the Blues, but there's really no way a 25-year-old season-ticket holder who works with vending machines and gets to suit up as the backup goalie to Jake Allen for a game against the Dallas Stars isn't going to be a nominee for player of the world of the week. Even if he, like, didn't actually play.

Eduards Tralmaks, University of Maine (NCAA)

Look at this goal. Just look at it.

The freshman had two goals and an assist in a win over Quinnipiac, including this goal, which gained national attention. He should send that defenseman an Edible Arrangements or something to apologize for breaking his ankles and then re-breaking them on the same play.

And the best player in the world of the week is ...

David Leggio, EHC Red Bull München (Deutsche Eishockey Liga)

The clown price of hockey goalies was at it again, using his trademark move to thwart a 2-on-0 breakaway.

David Leggio is an absolute savage.... 😂 pic.twitter.com/MOLykTRuJ2 — Robert Söderlind (@HockeyWebCast) December 9, 2017

Please recall that Leggio did this trick back in 2014 while with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, knocking the net off before facing a 2-on-1 break. His opponents were awarded a 1-on-1 penalty shot, and Leggio made the save. Alas, as brilliant as the move was, the AHL deemed it illegal and tweaked its rule so that goaltenders would be given a game misconduct if they intentionally tipped the net over in that manner.

Well, now the EHC is considering its own "Leggio Rule" to prevent this level of sneaky chicanery from happening again.

For finding another venue for his trademark move on a breakaway -- and for probably forcing another a rule to be changed in his honor because of it -- congrats to David Leggio, the Best Player In The World Of The Week.