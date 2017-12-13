NEW YORK -- The wife of Hall of Fame hockey player Luc Robitaille has tweeted about an encounter with Donald Trump more than two decades ago, in an elevator at Madison Square Garden.

Stacia Robitaille wrote Monday on Twitter that Trump "was aggressive & told me I was coming home with him. I laughed, stating I was married to a Ranger. He guaranteed me my husband didn't make as much money as him. #ThisIsOurPresident."

The couple married in 1992. Luc Robitaille played for the New York Rangers from 1995-97 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2009. He is currently president of the Los Angeles Kings.

Stacia Robitaille responded to criticism in other tweets, saying, "I'm not a liberal lefty and I'm not looking for attention. Just felt bad keeping it to myself."

I tweeted about an unwarranted & uncomfortable experience I faced years ago - my tweet was not for money or attention, but in hope that others would not be intimidated by these horrific bullies we face today. Responses I've received are why women don't speak up in first place. — Stacia Robitaille 🦋 (@StaciaRR) December 13, 2017

More than a dozen women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct over the past year. He denies the allegations.