Columbus Blue Jackets center Brandon Dubinsky will miss six to eight weeks after suffering a broken orbital bone in his face during a fight with Edmonton's Zack Kassian Tuesday.

Dubinsky and Kassian tussled late in the third period of the Oilers' 7-2 win. It appeared that Kassian's first punch did the damage, with Dubinsky covering up until they could be separated. Each were given five-minute fighting penalties.

Columbus put Dubinsky on injured reserve Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Dubinsky has three goals and nine assists in 31 games this season. He had 41 points last year.

Columbus is second in the Metropolitan Division with 39 points.