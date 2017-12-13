        <
          Brandon Dubinsky gets broken orbital bone in fight

          1:09 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Columbus Blue Jackets center Brandon Dubinsky will miss six to eight weeks after suffering a broken orbital bone in his face during a fight with Edmonton's Zack Kassian Tuesday.

          Dubinsky and Kassian tussled late in the third period of the Oilers' 7-2 win. It appeared that Kassian's first punch did the damage, with Dubinsky covering up until they could be separated. Each were given five-minute fighting penalties.

          Columbus put Dubinsky on injured reserve Wednesday.

          The 31-year-old Dubinsky has three goals and nine assists in 31 games this season. He had 41 points last year.

          Columbus is second in the Metropolitan Division with 39 points.

