Devils left wing Taylor Hall won't be on the ice for Thursday's game against the Canadiens, but New Jersey did receive good news about his right knee.

Hall suffered no damage to the knee before exiting Tuesday's game against the Kings, coach John Hynes said.

The team is calling the injury a right knee contusion and says Hall is day-to-day.

"The real positive news is that there is no structural damage," Hynes said.

Hall leads the Devils with 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists).