Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews did not practice on Wednesday and will not play on Thursday against the Minnesota Wild, coach Mike Babcock said.

Matthews, who is listed as day to day because of an upper-body injury, will miss his third consecutive game.

Matthews took an accidental hit to the head from teammate Morgan Rielly with 2:50 remaining in the third period of a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 9. He stayed on the bench and played two more shifts prior to the end of the game.

Matthews also missed four games in early November with an upper-body injury. He has 13 goals and 13 assists in 26 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.