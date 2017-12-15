Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Ryan Callahan left the team's 4-1 road win Thursday night over the Arizona Coyotes during the third period because of an upper-body injury.

Callahan had his right arm in a sling following the Lightning's win. After getting tangled with Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Callahan fell to the ice and Ekman-Larsson appeared to land on the arm.

"(The win) is kind of bittersweet with Cally going down," Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said. "I'm sick to my stomach to watch a guy work as hard as he did to come back, play so well and to have something like that. It didn't look very good."

Lightning coach Jon Cooper said Callahan will be evaluated Friday, but that it's "probably longer than day-to-day."

"You feel so bad for him," Victor Hedman said. "He's battled hard through the whole year, and is such an important player for us."

The victory was the NHL-leading Lightning's sixth straight.