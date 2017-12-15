Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Ryan Callahan is out indefinitely after taking a nasty spill into the boards in Thursday night's 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes, the team announced Friday.

Callahan, whose right arm was in a sling after the game, will be re-evaluated in three to four weeks with what the Lightning are calling an upper-body injury.

The veteran forward raced for a loose puck deep in the Arizona zone in the third period Thursday and got tied up with the Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson. He crashed into the boards and was clearly in pain as he left the game for the locker room.

Callahan has only one goal and six points in 28 games this season. But the 32-year-old had come out blazing Thursday night, tallying five shots and three blocks after returning following a one-game absence for the NHL-leading Lightning.