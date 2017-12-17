St. Louis Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo was activated from injured reserve Sunday after missing four games with a lower-body injury.

He played in the Blues' 4-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. Pietrangelo had been out since suffering the injury in the first period of a 6-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 9.

Pietrangelo has 23 points this season (7 goals, 16 assists), the eighth most among defensemen, and a plus/minus of plus-14.

He has 326 points (72 goals, 254 assists) in 569 career games, all with the Blues.

Entering Sunday's game, the Blues were tied with the Nashville Predators for the Central Division lead with 46 points.