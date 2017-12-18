Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson was suspended two games Sunday for boarding the Tampa Bay Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov on Saturday night.

The suspension was announced by the NHL's Department of Player Safety, which shared video of the play.

Johnson received a five-minute major and a game misconduct for his actions, which came in the second period of the Lightning's 6-5 victory.

He will miss Monday's home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Thursday's road contest at the Los Angeles Kings.

Johnson has four goals and eight assists in 32 games this season.