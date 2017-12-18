The New Jersey Devils get closer to full strength with the return of forwards Kyle Palmieri and Taylor Hall.

Palmieri, who has missed the past 12 games with a broken right foot, was activated from injured reserve Monday. Hall missed the last two games with a knee contusion.

Palmieri and Hall both played in the Devils' 5-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night.

"It's big," Hall said, according to NHL.com. "That's what you want, your team to be as healthy as possible. Now it's about getting our guys to play well together. Just because you're healthy doesn't mean that the points are going to come immediately. You have to play a certain way. That's how we have to come back in here and insert ourselves into the lineup."

The 26-year-old Palmieri suffered the injury in a game against the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 20 when he was hit by a shot.

He has four goals and five assists in 13 games this season. Since joining the Devils for the 2015-16 season, he has 60 goals and 59 assists in 175 games.

Hall leads the team with 31 points in 30 games.

Entering Monday's game, the Devils (18-9-5) were tied with the Columbus Blue Jackets for second place with 41 points in the Metropolitan Division.