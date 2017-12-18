Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber is out indefinitely with a foot injury, the team said Monday.

"We're going to shut him down for a little bit," Canadiens coach Claude Julien said. "His situation is not getting better. He's got an injury in the foot area that got better and then it gets worse again, so we are going to send him home and get him reevaluated."

Julien said he's not sure how long it will be before Weber returns.

Weber, 32, has played in 26 of the Habs' 33 games this season. He missed seven games in November.

He had played in all of the team's games in December, including Saturday's outdoor loss at Ottawa, and averaged more than 22 minutes per game this month.

In his second season with Montreal, Weber leads the team's defenseman in goals (six) and points (16).

The Canadiens (14-15-4) enter play Monday night fourth in the Atlantic Division.