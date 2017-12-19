Do the streaky Boston Bruins have what it takes to make a run at a Stanley Cup this season?

Greg Wyshynski: If the Bruins want inspiration for a potential Stanley Cup run, they need look no further than the Nashville Predators last season.

Look, it's not a perfect comparison. The Predators had a better blue line. They have a better coach. But both teams were regular-season possession monsters. Both teams are powered by a dominant top line that can flat-out take over games -- Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak have combined for seven goals at 5-on-5 and having given up one. Which is pretty good.

Both teams had a supporting cast at the forward spot that was a combination of veterans and dynamic younger players. For the Bruins, that means guys like center David Krejci playing with guys like Anders Bjork and Jake DeBrusk.

But what the Predators had last season that the Bruins aren't sure they'll have: a veteran goalie who finds another level early in the playoffs and wins rounds for his team. Nashville's Pekka Rinne went from a .918 save percentage and a 2.42 goals-against in the regular season to a .930 and a 1.96 in the postseason. He started the playoffs with back-to-back shutouts. He won seven of first eight postseason starts.

Tuukka Rask has a .913 save percentage and a 2.44 goals-against average this season. His career playoff numbers have been quite good: .928 and a 2.12, respectively. But for the Bruins to make a serious run at the Cup, he needs to dominate the early rounds and give his team some solid defensive footing on which to climb through the conference. Especially when it appears they could open the playoffs against Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

First, the positives: Charlie McAvoy is a revelation. The 19-year-old defenseman is every bit as good as advertised, handling hefty minutes (23-plus a game) against tough assignments, producing offensively (18 points in 31 games) and showing some grit, too. (I'm not just talking about his fight on Monday.) The Bruins also have what could be the league's best line outside of Vladislav Namestnikov-Nikita Kucherov-Steven Stamkos. Yes, Bergeron, Marchand and Pastnak -- the Bruins' top three point-scorers -- are that dominant.

The problem here is depth. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy still doesn't know who to play with David Krejci, and that's an issue. The young kids (Bjork and DeBrusk) are working through rookie growing pains. And the least fun topic to bring up in Boston: Rask may have lost a step. Hey, that can all be solved if the veteran goalie only faces 18 shots a night while his team fires off 45 ... like it did against Columbus.

I think the most emblematic game for this team was its performance last Saturday against the Rangers. The Bruins fell two goals behind, and then looked damn impressive storming back against a locked-in Henrik Lundqvist to tie and earn a point. Ultimately, a mental lapse -- a bad line change that yielded too many men in overtime -- did the Bruins in. This is a team that has stumbled early, and has enough talent to scare some teams down the stretch, but there's too many holes in the Bruins' lineup for them to finish off teams come playoff time.

Chris Peters: I don't think they have enough to make a Cup run, especially with the competition being what it is in the East right now. If the Bruins can get past the Lightning in the Atlantic portion of the playoffs -- a huge if -- they would still have to overtake any one of the teams from the loaded Metropolitan to reach the Cup Final. As Emily notes, depth is an issue -- and it's unlikely Boston can keep pace with the scoring attacks it would have to go head-to-head with, even if it did just drop seven on the Blue Jackets. The Bruins are looking more and more comfortable as a playoff team, but it's harder to see them taking that leap to Cup contender.

The 2017-18 season, however, is a key building-block year as the Bruins look to recover from some of the salary-cap issues left by former GM Peter Chiarelli. This season appears to be a significant step forward for a number of reasons. McAvoy looking like the heir apparent to Zdeno Chara as the team's No. 1 defenseman is a huge development, but the Bruins are going to need a lot more than one player to fill the roles previously held by long-established veterans. A lot of young players are getting significant reps with the big club. It's an important development season for those players, as Boston keeps building a secondary core of young players to support the existing veterans -- like Chara, Bergeron, Marchand, Krejci and Rask -- who have meant so much to the organization.

Pastrnak is still only 21, which makes him the centerpiece of the young core. McAvoy and Brandon Carlo are in there, too. Meanwhile, Danton Heinen has snuck up to third in points-per-game among rookies, trailing only Brock Boeser and Mathew Barzal, at 0.78. DeBrusk had the best night of his young career against Columbus and now has 17 points in 27 games. Boston has used 10 players aged 24 or younger this season and has a decently-stocked prospect pipeline, with some more talent to follow.

There may be a little more uncertainty in the coming years as some of the other veterans move on or decline, but the Bruins can start feeling pretty good about their future. To be playing as well as they have been this season is simply an added bonus.