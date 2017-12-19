ESPN presents the best player in the world of the week. If there's a player you'd like to nominate, from your local team to a high school team to your beer league, email us here.

Best player in the world of the week (for the week ending Dec. 17)

The nominees:

Josh Bailey, New York Islanders (NHL)

We're not entirely sure how Bailey's eight points in four games, including his first career hat trick, didn't warrant player of the week honors in the NHL, so we'll give him his due here. Bailey had four goals and four assists during that span, and now has 13 multi-point games this season. Were it not for the franchise-saving arena news, Bailey would be the biggest Islanders headline this week.

Tristan Bérubé, Gatineau Olympiques (QMJHL)

Bérubé is rolling. He won twice in two games, and hasn't lost in regulation in eight games. He stopped 65 of the 67 shots he faced in those wins for a .970 save percentage. Also, he has an amazingly killer Batman mask.

Capitals Academy Squirt Red Team (Youth)

We don't normally feature multiple players from one team in the POTWOTW, but we'll make an exception here. Reader Sean McNally writes in: "Nominating three boys from the Capitals Academy Squirt Red team -- Brendan Murray, Will Schryver and Jack Fucci -- who combined on three goals in 25 seconds (2:19, 2:07 and 1:54 of the third period) with an extra attacker to clinch a 4-4 tie against their rival Montgomery (Md.) Blue Devils this past Saturday. The team is currently 16-1-2 and on its way to the International Silver Stick Squirt A Final in Sarnia, Ontario, next month."

That's clutch.

Michael Hutchinson, Manitoba Moose (AHL)

Hey, remember Michael Hutchinson? The former Winnipeg Jets goalie, currently down with their farm team, went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a .971 save percentage last week. He stopped 66 of the 68 shots he faced. That's the AHL equivalent of a kid waving his arms screaming "PICK ME! PICK ME!" to NHL teams who need a goaltender.

Filip Suchy, Omaha Lancers (USHL)

The Czech forward had three goals and three assists in two games for Omaha, including a game-winning overtime score against the Des Moines Buccaneers. He has five goals and eight assists in his past three games overall. (For the record, and much to our chagrin, it's pronounced "Soo-Chee.")

Sebastien Sylvestre, Belfast Giants (EIHL)

The blood feud between the Giants and the Nottingham Panthers doesn't get the attention it deserves, but it's a great rivalry. Hence, Belfast forward Sebastien Sylvestre's hat trick in a 6-2 romp over the Panthers -- their sixth win in seven games -- was one of the top achievements of the week, if only because it produced headlines like "Sylvestre's treble helps fire Giants to joint top" and, thus, further evidence we need more hockey teams in the U.K.

And the best player in the world of the week is ...

Nolan Volcan, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

The forward scored seven points (two goals, five assists) in just two games, both wins for Seattle. He sits atop the Thunderbirds' scoring charts, with 36 points in 33 games. But honestly, given the way "The Last Jedi" has taken over pop culture, we felt it was our duty to honor a Volcan, for equity's sake.