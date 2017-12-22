Ken Hitchcock became the third coach in NHL history to reach 800 career wins in the Dallas Stars' 4-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

After the game, he was quickly congratulated by Chicago counterpart Joel Quenneville, who ranks second on the career list with 868 coaching wins. Scotty Bowman is the all-time leader with 1,244 wins.

"Congratulations from Joel means more than anything,'' Hitchcock said. "We've had so much mutual respect from each other and helped each other along the way when we were both kind of in the down and outs. Coming from him, it means more than the number.''

"[Hitchcock] has coached so many games, you want to do good for him,'' Stars winger Antoine Roussel said, "and you want to pick up as many things as you can from him. The details and the preparation from the game make us better.''

Hitchcock this season returned to the bench in Dallas, where he was coach from 1995 to 2002. In addition to the Stars, he has coached the Philadelphia Flyers, St. Louis Blues, and Columbus Blue Jackets. In his first stint with the Stars, he led them to consecutive Stanley Cup finals appearances, winning it all in 1999.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.