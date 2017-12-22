TORONTO -- Maple Leafs star center Auston Matthews, who has been dealing with concussion symptoms after colliding with a teammate in a game earlier this month, participated in his first practice in two weeks on Friday.

Matthews, who has missed six games, confirmed the nature of his latest injury Friday. He took an accidental hit to the head from Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly during a 4-3 win over Pittsburgh on Dec. 9.

He also missed four games in November with what the team called an upper-body injury.

Toronto has gone 2-4 in their latest stint without Matthews.

The Maple Leafs play the second game of a five-game road trip Saturday against the New York Rangers. Matthews said he feels good, but the team has not indicated when he will return.